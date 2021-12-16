Padmini Kolhapure Recalls Slapping Rishi Kapoor 8 Times During Prem Rog Shoot; 'Something Kept Going Wrong'

While speaking to a leading daily, actress Padmini Kolhapure recalled slapping late actor Rishi Kapoor eight times during the shoot of their iconic film Prem Rog, which released in 1982. She revealed that director Raj Kapoor wanted the slap scene look real hence, he insisted Padmini to slap Rishi a bit hard.

She told Times Now, "I had to slap Chintu (Rishi Kapoor) and of course what normally happens in an action na, and they synchronise the slap with the action. But Raj (Kapoor) uncle didn't want that, he wanted me to slap him, and then he told 'Nahi nahi tum thappad maro (no, you slap), I want that realistic kind of shot'. Then Chintu told me, 'You go ahead and slap me'."

She further revealed, "The first take, my hand would just start with that swing and slow down near that cheek. But then Raj uncle would say, 'No, I don't want such a soft slap.' And that shot we had to take some 7-8 re-takes. Something kept going wrong, either it was a camera issue, light issue, technical issue and I had to slap him 7-8 times. Now coming to think of it, I don't know what would've happened if I had to get so many slaps."

Meanwhile, Padmini was recently in the headlines after recreating 'Ye Galiyan Ye Chaubara' song from Prem Rog. The song was originally sung back in 1982 by singer Lata Mangeshkar. Recently, while talking to media, she got emotional while remembering Rishi Kapoor who breathed his last on April 30, 2020.