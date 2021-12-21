Padmini Kolhapure Reveals Lata Mangeshkar's Reaction To Her Recreated 'Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara' Song

Rishi Kapoor-Padmini Kolhapure's 1982 film Prem Rog helmed by Raj Kapoor was a commercial success upon its release and is still remembered for memorable songs. One of them is the highly popular track 'Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara' featuring Rishi and Padmini. As a tribute to Raj, Padmini recently sung and recreated this evergreen song.

The orginal song was crooned by Padmini's aunt and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. Recently in a chat with Indian Express, Padmini revealed how the Nightingale of India reacted to her recreated version of 'Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara' song.

The senior actress was quoted as saying, "She was very happy that we are recreating it and that Priyaank was doing it. So thanks to her." Padmini shared with the daily that this song has been an integral part of her life and that she has danced to it on many occasions.

"When Dhamaka Records started, my son Priyaank and his partner Paras were keen that we recreate 'Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara' which was quite a shock to me because to recreate such an iconic song is not easy. It was a huge pressure. I have dedicated the song to Raj Kapoor because it is his creation, his vision," Indian Express quoted Padmini as saying.

In the same interview, Padmini also talked about her frequent collaborator and late Rishi Kapoor with whom she worked in films like Zamaane Ko Dikhana Hai and Prem Rog.

She was quoted as saying, "I have been his huge fan before I got into acting. I watched his films first day first show - Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh were oh my god. Chintu sir was my senior. He had seen me as baby Rupa in Satyam Shivam Sundaram. So he treated me like a little girl who was working with him. Thanks to him, I got Zamaane Ko Dikhana Hai."

The actress further added, "For me, he was also one part of my training because I've learned so much from him as an actor. Not that he's actually stood there and taught me but when you get an actor par excellence in front of you, you have no choice but to act."

Speaking about Bollywood films, Padmini Kolhapure was last seen in Arjun Kapoor-Kriti Sanon's 2019 movie Panipat.