Pagglait Trailer: Sanya Malhotra As A Young Widow Sets Out On A Quirky Journey To Carve Her Identity

The much awaited trailer of Sanya Malhotra's upcoming film Pagglait is finally here. The movie stars the Dangal actress as Sandhya, a young widow, struggling to mourn the death of her husband.

The trailer begins with a voiceover informing the audience that Sandhya's husband Astik has passed away after five months of their marriage. While the family prepares for the last rites and other post-funeral ceremonies, Sandhya continues to resume her life as normal. From discussing the comments on her social media post announcing her husband's death with her friend to relishing some pani-puri, the young widow does it all!

Until, a life insurance agent walks into her house Shnati Nivas and reveals that her husband has left behind ₹50 lakhs under his wife's name. While the family starts scheming ways to keep their son's money within the family, Sandhya learns how to free her crazy, face the family and find herself.

Watch the trailer.

Directed and written by Umesh Bist, Pagglait has an ensemble cast consisting of Sayani Gupta, Shrutii Sharma, Ashutosh Rana, Raghubir Yadav and others.

Speaking about the film, Bisht shared, "The story of Pagglait comes from a deep personal experience and I hope the viewers would be able to relate to it. It's a simple story dealing with complex emotions of life and death, told through the unique lens of a young widow who's surrounded by a family that is eager to take decisions for her. Our talented cast brings these nuanced moments of joy and happiness, confusion and chaos together. This film has been made with a lot of passion, love and affection and we hope viewers across the world would relate with this endearing story of Sandhya."

Produced by Guneet Monga, Pagglait is slated to premiere on March 26 on Netflix.

