      Pak Singer Meesha Shafi Faces 3 Years Of Jail For Falsely Accusing Ali Zafar Of Sexual Harassment: Report

      Meesha Shaafi, who accused Ali Zafar of sexually harassing her during the #MeToo 2018 movement, is reportedly facing a three-year jail term in Pakistan after Zafar filed a criminal defamation case against her.

      The latest updates in a few media portals have revealed that a court in Pakistan has awarded Meesha three years of jail term for levelling false allegations and 'causing irreparable damage to Ali's career.'

      For the unversed, Meesha back in 2018 had shared a statement on Twitter claiming that she was sexual harassed by a fellow artist on more than one occasion.

      "I have been subjected, on more than one occasion, to sexual harassment of a physical nature at the hands of a colleague from my industry: Ali Zafar. These incidences did not happen when I was young, or just entering the industry. This happened to me even though I am an empowered, accomplished woman who is known for speaking her mind! This happened to me as a mother of two children," read the singer's statement. Reportedly, eight more women have accused Zafar of sexual misconduct.

      Ali Zafar who has worked in several Bollywood films, denied all allegations. He too had released a statement saying, "I categorically deny all claims of harassment lodged against me by Ms Shafi. I intend to take this through the courts of law and to address this professionally and seriously rather than to lodge any allegations here, contesting personal vendettas on social media and in turn disrespecting the movement, my family, the industry and my fans. Ultimately I am a strong believer that the truth, always prevails."

      Workwise, Ali Zafar was last seen in Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dear Zindagi. Some of his other Bollywood films include Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Kill Dill, Chashme Baddoor and more.

      Story first published: Monday, March 15, 2021, 15:30 [IST]
