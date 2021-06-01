Pakeezah Art Director Marutirao Kale Passes Away Due To COVID-19

Veteran art director of Indian cinema, Marutirao Kale passed away on May 26, 2021 due to COVID-19 complications. He was 92 and breathed his last in Bandra's Holy Family Hospital. His daughter Meena Kapadia confirmed his demise.

Meena told Indian Express, "My father had tested positive for COVID-19 on May 7, we had admitted to Holy Family Hospital in Bandra, but he passed away on the night of May 26." Marutirao Kale's demise is indeed a big loss for the Indian film industry.

After all, the veteran art director had designed sets for more than 100 iconic Hindi films. He had worked for more than four decades. For the unversed, before getting into art direction, Kale used to work as a carpenter on films sets and notably worked for Mughal-e-Azam (1960). Interestingly, he was then picked up by the London Film Production Ltd as an assistant art director.

Marutirao Kale had designed sets of iconic films like Pakeezah, Mera Saaya, Deewaar, Roti Kapada Aur Makaan, Disco Dancer, Dance Dance, Kabhie Kabhie, Saudagar and many others.

Filmibeat pays tribute to Marutirao Kale!