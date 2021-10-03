Pakistani Comedian Umer Sharif Passes Away; Anupam Kher, Jaaved Jaaferi And Kapil Sharma Pay Tributes

Veteran Pakistani comedian Umer Sharif passed away on October 2 in Germany. The 66-year-old was critically ill and had undergone heart bypass surgery last year. His condition since then had deteriorated and he was also diagnosed with memory loss and was confined to a wheelchair.

Anupam Kher paid a heartfelt tribute to the comedian on his social media account. He shared a video and wrote, “Goodbye Janab Umer Sharif sahab…Deeply saddened to know about the demise of the legendary comedian, actor and humanitarian #UmerShareef Saab. He was a legend in the true sense! Met him in London many years back. His effortless humour was infectious. Learnt a lot from him. May almighty give his family and fans the courage to deal with the loss.”

Jaaved Jaaferi also mourned Sharif’s demise and tweeted, “My heart is so heavy with the news that the highly respected and legendary comedian #UmerSharif bhai passed away today. He not only had a unique 'andaz e bayaan’ but was also a socially and morally conscious human being. May Allaah (SWT) have mercy on and bless his soul.”

My heart is so so heavy with the news that the highly respected and legendary comedian #UmerSharif bhai passed away today. He not only had a unique ‘andaz e bayaan’ but was also a socially and morally conscious human being. May Allaah(swt) have mercy on and bless his soul 🤲🏽 — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) October 2, 2021

Kapil Sharma too offered his condolences and wrote, “Alvida legend 🙏may your soul Rest In Peace #UmerShareef”.

Alvida legend 🙏may your soul Rest In Peace 🙏🙏🙏 #UmerShareef pic.twitter.com/ks4vS4rdL0 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) October 2, 2021

Umer Sharif started his career as a stand-up comic at the age of 14. The undisputed king of comedy went to rule hearts with his humour for close to three decades. A while ago, Sharif’s wife Zareen had shared an update about his health and had said that he had to travel to the US for further treatment.

Pakistan’s ambassador to Germany, Dr Mohammad Faisal shared the unfortunate news of Umer Sharif’s passing on social media. He had tweeted, “With deep sorrow it is announced that Mr. Umer Sharif has passed away. In #Germany. Our deepest condolences to his family and friends. Our CG is present at the hospital to assist the family in every way.”