Pandora Papers Leak: Government Promises Probe Into Leak Naming Celebs Like Sachin Tendulkar, Jackie Shroff

The Finance Ministry on Monday said in a statement, that a multi-agency will investigate the revelations in the 'Pandora Papers'. He also assured that if found guilty, appropriate action will be taken as per law. The Pandora Papers revealed has mention 300 Indians including Anil Ambani, Vinod Adani, Jackie Shroff, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Niira Radia, Sachin Tendulkar, Satish Sharma and more, reported The Hindu.

The statement said, "The government will also proactively engage with foreign jurisdictions for obtaining information in respect of relevant taxpayers and entities." It also added that India is part of an Inter-Governmental Group that ensures "collaboration and experience sharing to effectively address tax risks associated with such leaks".

According to the statement, the multi-agency group will be headed by the Central Board of Direct Taxes chairman, along with representatives from the Enforcement Directorate, the Financial Intelligence Unit and the Reserve Bank of India. The agency is expected to keep a tab of the phased disclosures from the Pandora Papers indicated by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) website.

According to reports, undisclosed credits of approximately ₹20,352 crore have been detected in the investigations carried out in the Panama and Paradise Papers by released on September 15. Many of the people mentioned on the list have rejected financial misdoings. However, Rights group Oxfam India has called for immediate action by authorities and abolishing tax havens following the expose of the Pandora Papers.

Other international celebrities on the list include singer Shakira, Jordan's King Abdullah II, several members of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's close circle, UK Prime Minister Tony Blair as well as Russian President Vladimir Putin.