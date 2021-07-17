Pankaj Tripathi Chooses Projects 'If There's Gender Sensitivity', Adds He 'Wants To Reach The People'

Pankaj Tripathi gearing up for the Netflix release Mimi, recently opened up about his script choices. The actor revealed that he chooses characters and stories based on what message they share with the audience.

"Sometimes I pick stories I like or characters I like, or something in the film that I really want to reach to the people, like a message. Before choosing a project I see if there is gender sensitivity or not and what a filmmaker is trying to say through the film," Pankaj told IANS.

The actor also revealed that Box Office numbers has not been the reason for his choice of movies. He added, "Box office collection is a by-product. I just want to pass on a message through a film. Every story has a purpose of giving out a message. So, I keep that in mind."

Pankaj Tripathi has garnered a lot of love after the trailer release of Mimi. The film starring Kriti Sanon follows a girl who wants to try her luck in Bollywood and ends up becoming a surrogate for a foreign couple. The trailer hints at Pankaj's character playing an integral part in Mimi's journey and struggles. However, his comic timing even in the trailer has had the audience chuckling.

Talking about one of the funny scenes in the trailer, he told Times Now, "What happened was that we didn't rehearse it, so the unit didn't know what the scene will be like. We rehearsed it on the terrace, there was lighting and two cameras were kept. So we asked Laxman sir (director) that we have to do this scene. We told him we've planned something and we want to do it. Even the director didn't know what was about to happen," he said.

"Aur hum dono ne jo drama shuru kara, maine aur Gyaan sir ne. Ab sing sound film hai, aadhi unit mooh band karke hass rahi hai... Camera wale ka tripod pe hath hil raha hai," he added that the scene has everyone trying to control their laugh.

In the scene, Tripathi, who is pretending to be a Muslim man is asked how many times offers namaz during a day. To which, he instantly replies, "10 martaba." On finding out namaz is to be offered only five times a day, he quickly explains his response that he was answering for two days, and not one.

Mimi also stars Sai Tamhankar, Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa, and will stream July 30 onwards on Jio Cinema and Netflix.