Pankaj Tripathi On His Struggling Days: I Used To Roam Around Andheri & Urge People 'Koi Acting Karwa Lo'

With a plethora of versatile roles, Pankaj Tripathi has carved his own space in showbiz and won hearts with his impressive performances in films and web shows. However, the actor has seen his share of struggles before he made his mark in the entertainment industry.

Recently in a chat with a Hindi daily, the actor recalled his struggling days and revealed that he used to wander around Andheri in Mumbai in search of work. Pankaj said that during those six years, his wife Mridula took care of all the household expenses as he didn't earn anything. Cut to present, the actor revealed that he gets movie offers in his parking lot.

The tabloid quoted the actor as saying, "To be honest, I did not earn anything between 2004 and 2010. She (his wife Mridula) bore the burden of all expenses involved in the upkeep of our household. I used to roam around in Andheri and urge people 'koi acting karwa lo, koi acting karwa lo (someone please give me an acting job)'. But no one listened to me at the time. Now, when I go home, I find movies being offered in my parking lot."

He continued, "I find directors in my parking lot, asking me 'Where are you? I want to do a film with you, please sit for a narration'. Earlier, I struggled but found no jobs even when I searched for them in Andheri, but now there are queues of movies being offered right in my parking lot. During those struggling days, Mridula used to take care of all the expenses, from the house rent to other basic needs."

Earlier in an interview with Indian Express when Tripathi was asked about how he makes every character on the script come alive, the actor had said, "Duniya me bohot saare logo se mile hai, aisi paristhiti me rahe hai (I have met many people, I have lived in many situations). I have seen that world. So, it is all an experience of life. Life taught me a lot. So, it all comes from the learnings."

Pankaj Tripathi was last seen in Kriti Sanon-starrer Mimi which premiered on Netflix and Jio Cinema on July 26.