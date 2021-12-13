Pankaj Tripathi Recalls Being Humiliated By Industry Peers Early In His Career; 'I Moved On'

Pankaj Tripathi is considered to be one of the most finest actors in Bollywood who never fails to impress with his powerful performances. In the last few years, the actor has managed to carve a niche in the industry with his versatility. However like many actors who hail from small towns and non film backgrounds, Tripathi too had to go through his share of struggles during his early days in the industry.

Recently when the actor graced radio host Siddharth Kanan's radio show, he was asked if he had ever made somebody in the film industry eat their words after they had written him off. Responding to it, Pankaj revealed that he has indeed been humiliated by a couple of people, but they probably don't recall that. He said, "When they met me later, they did not know if they had said something to me."

Pankaj Tripathi On His Struggling Days: I Used To Roam Around Andheri & Urge People 'Koi Acting Karwa Lo'

Further when asked if he felt bad when he was humiliated, he added, "Yes, yes. Indeed. I am a human being, after all, why wouldn't I feel bad? I felt angry even, but then I try to forget that, as bearing grudges only harms me. So I moved on."

Mahesh Manjrekar Says He Feels Jealous Of Actors Like Pankaj Tripathi; 'Roles Are Written For Him'

After starring in films like Omkara and Agneepath, Pankaj Tripathi rose to fame with his portrayal of Sultan Qureshi in Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur and went on to make a mark in films like Newton, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Stree, Luka Chhupi, Ludo, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Mimi amongst others. He is also well-known for his performance as Akhandanand Tripathi aka Kaleen Bhaiyya in Amazon Prime Video's popular web series Mirzapur.

Pankaj will next be seen as PR Man Singh in Ranveer Singh's sports drama 83.