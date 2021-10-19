Pankaj Tripathi's Dholak Skills In A Viral Video Has Fans Impressed

Pankaj Tripathi has recently revealed he has another set of talent. The actor along with being a world-class actor he also has a musical gift. In a video currently going viral on social media, Tripathi can be seen showing off his dholak skills during music night at his home.

The video originally shared by Shashibhushan shows him singing while strumming a ukulele. Meanwhile, Pankaj Tripathi is matching tunes on a dholak, as one can also see his wife Mridula enjoying the musical piece. Towards the end of the video, Tripathi also played the instrument in a Conga style.

Shashibhushan's captioned the post in Hindi, saying, "With Kaleen bhaiya. Today, I got a chance to visit Kaleen bhaiya's house. Pankaj bhaiya is a beautiful human being, so much so, that in our second meeting itself, I got the guts to call him bhaiya instead of sir. I thankful to Avinash Das who helped me fulfil my dream. Loads of love. I'll always remember your support."

Soon after Shashi also shared a picture with Pankaj Tripathi. The post shows Tripathi holding Sashi's hands as they smile at the camera. Take a look:

Pankaj Tripathi was last seen in Gunjan Saxena, Ludo and Mimi. His upcoming project includes 83, starring alongside the power couple, Ranbir Singh and Deepika Padukone. Tripathi is also set to be part of Mirzapur season 3 alongside Ail Fazal.

He recently wrapped the first schedule for the forthcoming film Oh My God 2 with Yami Gautam. The film is a sequel to the hit 2012 release OMG starring Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal. Akshay is set to reprise his role as Lord Krishna in the sequel.