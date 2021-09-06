K-Dramas: Pankaj Tripathi Says His Daughter & Wife Love Them; 'I Tell Them They Are Heroes Of Smaller Country'

In the last few years, the craze of K-drama and K-pop has increased rapidly. Just like many Indians, actor Pankaj Tripathi's daughter is also big fan of South Korean band BTS, which is the K-pop group comprised of seven members- RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

Birthday Special: Pankaj Tripathi Is A New-Age Hero; These Films Made Us Fall In Love With Him!

In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, Pankaj spoke about his daughter and said, "These days, she is only into BTS and Korean actors; Hindustan mein uska kaha mann hai (She doesn't watch any Indian actor),"

Pankaj also revealed that apart from his daughter, his wife Mridula is also a big fan of K-drama actors. "She also watches Korean shows with my daughter now."

He further added that his wife and daughter want to go to South Korea and wish to their favourite K-drama actors.

"My wife and daughter want to go to Korea to meet those K-drama actors and K-pop singers. I don't know why but they are very famous. I tell them both that they are heroes of a smaller country; we are the heroes of a bigger country, they should focus on us (chuckles)," said the Stree actor.

EXCLUSIVE! Abhishek Banerjee Aims To Be An Actor Beyond Boundaries: I Want To Work In Many Languages

Interestingly, recently, the K-pop group BTS assured fans that they would try to visit India. We're sure that whenever their will visit India, Pankaj Tripathi's daughter will be supremely elated.

With respect to work, Pankaj will next be seen in Oh My God 2 alongside Akshay Kumar and Yami Gautam.