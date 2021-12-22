Pankaj Tripathi: When You Will Watch 83, You Will Feel A Strong Bond Among The Cast

As Kabir Khan's 83 is one day away from its release, actor Pankaj Tripathi who plays the role of Man Singh, the manager of the Indian Cricket Team which won the 1983 cricket World Cup, spoke about his experience of working in the film. While speaking to a media portal, Pankaj praised the bond of star cast and said that when audience will watch the film, they will feel a strong bond among the cast.

"When you will watch the film, you will feel a strong bond among the cast. We had such great fun during the shoot. Every day after pack-up, while returning in a bus to the hotel, Harrdy (Sandhu) and Ammy (Virk) used to sing songs, and everyone else sang in a chorus," said Tripathi, while speaking to Indian Express.

Recalling the shoot of 83, Tripathi revealed that he received immense respect from each and every member of the film. "When we wrapped the Dharamshala schedule of the film, Ranveer Singh told me that the entire team is privileged to have worked with me and share the screen with me.

Speaking about his character, the Stree actor said, "It is a story about a hero whom nobody knows of. I agreed to do the film in the first narration itself."

83, which will arrive in theatres on December 24, 2021, chronicles India's win under Dev's captainship, when the Men in Blue defeated West Indies in the final to clinch their first-ever World Cup trophy in 1983.