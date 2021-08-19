Pankaj Tripathi To Get Diversity In Cinema Award At IFFM, Says He Is 'Truly Honoured And Equally Humbled'

Pankaj Tripathi, who has given many iconic characters to the Hindi cinema and web shows is set to be honoured with the Diversity in Cinema Award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). The actor is also up for Best Performance (Male) in the film category for Ludo and for the Best Performance (Male) in series for Mirzapur 2. His short film Laali has also got into the festival this year.

Talking about the honour, Pankaj Tripathi said in a statement, "I am truly honoured and equally humbled to receive this award and it makes me very happy that such a prestigious film festival has recognised my work."

Some of the previous recipients of the award are Frieda Pinto, Fawad Khan, and Onir. The award will be presented on August 20 by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who directed him in Gangs of Wasseypur.

Tripathi added that he intends on continuing to do better. He said,m "My intent is to perform to the best of my capabilities, and I am so grateful that my performances are appreciated by the audience."

Some of the best projects that compliment Pankaj Tripathi's acting prowess include Mirzapur, Ludo, Sacred Games, Newton, Mimi and more. The actor also thanked the OTT platform for believing in him as they brought him global recognition.

He said, "Mere liye yeh brilliant and humble karne wala experience. I had never thought that an actor like me would reach over 250 countries, be it Australia, US or UK. Now, we also get feedback through social media, like I just got a message from Italy about loving Mimi."

Pankaj will be seen in Akshay Kumar's Bachchan Pandey as well as Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha in the coming months.