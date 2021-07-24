Pankaj Tripathi Urges Fans To Get COVID-19 Vaccine, Adds Vaccination Is Now Priority For All Production Houses

As work resumes in the entertainment industry while the country is still battling COVID-19, Pankaj Tripathi has opened up about the necessary precautions and safety measures needed to be followed. The actor also said with an imminent threat of a third wave, getting everyone vaccinated should be a top priority for the production houses.

Talking about vaccination drives, he told Hindustan Times, "Each and every production house or OTT platform is now doing extensive vaccination drive. And that is not just for actors but for everyone involved in a project, which also includes staff members of actors. All of my staff, people who go out to work along with me and are with me on set have taken their first dose of the vaccine."

The actor shared that he feels more at ease now that he has taken both vaccine dosage. Tripathi also urged fans to ignore any unconfirmed reports related to the vaccine and get themselves vaccinated. "I sincerely urge you all to ignore all the baseless rumours and for your safety, do get yourself and your entire family vaccinated as and when it's available to you during this vaccination drive. There is credibility," the Mirzapur actor said.

Tripathi added vaccination is the way to resume normalcy, "I think it that is the way. Of course there are side effects post the vaccine but that is normal." He further shared that he too felt "feverish" but as told by doctors he took a paracetamol and felt better.

"Baaki sab bhram hai. I don't want ki log bhram mein rahe vaccine ko lekar," he added. (Everything else is a myth. I don't want people to have a misconception about the vaccine.)

On the work front, the actor will be returning for Mirzapur season 3 and recently revealed that he will be joining Akshay Kumar for Oh My God 2.