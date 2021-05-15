Paresh Rawal Has A Hilarious Reaction To Death Rumours; 'Sorry For The Misunderstanding As I Slept Past 7Am'

In the last few weeks, many celebrities like Tabassum and Lucky Ali have fallen prey to death hoax amid the looming COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, actor Paresh Rawal also found himself in a similar situation as a Twitter user claimed that the Hungama actor had passed away at 7am on Friday (May 14, 2021).

The tweet read, "Paresh Rawal ji, a member of the film industry has passed away at 7am on 14th May, 2021."

Paresh Rawal who is known to be 'king of comedy' on screen, gave fans a peek into his witty side in real life with a hilarious reaction to his death rumours. He shared a screenshot of a Twitter page that has his photo with a condolence message in Hindi, and wrote, "Sorry for the misunderstanding as I slept past 7am."

Have a look at his tweet.

🙏...Sorry for the misunderstanding as I slept past 7am ...! pic.twitter.com/3m7j8J54NF — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) May 14, 2021

Meanwhile, fans were not amused by the death hoax. A Twitter user wrote, "I mean don't know how to react to these fake news. May you get my remaining age as well sir. Take care." Another user wrote, "Honestly speaking sir mein ye seh nahi paunga. Be it in whatever role it has been and It still is a treat to watch you perform. In childhood I was scared by your -ve characters and now laugh aloud keeping aside my work by just rewatching you entertain us with your versatility."

"Some respect must be shown to all the living legends. They can't have more likes n share (asTRP) by announcing someone's death. Not acceptable in civilised Society," read a tweet by a fan. Another netizen commented, "Action should be taken against this page. I can't tolerate such kinds of joke. You are my fav sir. I pray god this day will never come."

Earlier in March, Paresh Rawal had tested positive for novel Coronavirus after taking first dose of COVID-19.

Speaking about work, the veteran actor will next be seen in Priyadarshan's Hungama 2 co-starring Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan Jaffrey and Pranitha Subhash. He is also a part of Abhimanyu Dassani-Mrunal Thakur's Aankh Micholi.