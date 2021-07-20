Paresh Rawal On Stepping Into Rishi Kapoor's Shoes For Sharmaji Namkeen: I Knew I Would Have To Work Harder

Hitesh Bhatia's upcoming film Sharmaji Namkeen was initially spearheaded by Rishi Kapoor. However, post the actor's sudden demise in April last year, the makers roped in Paresh Rawal to step into the late actor's shoes. The senior actor wrapped up the film after 22 days of shoot.

Recently in a chat with Mid-day, Paresh Rawal recalled how shooting for Sharmaji Namkeen turned out to be an emotional experience for him and said, "Sharmaji Namkeen was one of the finest scripts that Rishi got. I was honoured to step into his shoes, but I wish he could have finished the film. People will love the movie."

Paresh said that the role came with a lot of expectations as he had to do justice to the late actor's swansong and added that after seeing Rishi's footage, he had to work harder.

The publication quoted the senior actor as saying, "When I got the opportunity to play his role, I felt a sense of responsibility. On seeing his footage in the film, I knew I would have to work harder. We have tried our best, and [the team] helped me slip into the character."

Paresh Rawal and Rishi Kapoor had earlier shared screen space in 2017 film Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi. While speaking with the tabloid, Rawal remembered Kapoor and said, "I miss Chintu saab. He was a pure-hearted person. He would honestly say what was on his mind; there was no malice. His positivity was infectious."

Coming back to Sharmaji Namkeen, the light-hearted comedy revolves around a 60-year-old man who discovers the joy of life post-retirement. The film also stars Juhi Chawla in a pivotal role.