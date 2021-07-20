Paresh Rawal Shares An Update On Hera Pheri 3; Says 'Good News By Year End, Hopefully'

Paresh Rawal is a versatile performer and the veteran actor has always impressed us with his acting prowess. Among the varied roles he has essayed in his career, his portrayal of Baburao Ganpatrao Apte in Hera Pheri franchise has a cult following of its own. Even after so many years, that character is still a hit with meme makers on social media.

Since a long time, there have been talks that after Hera Pheri (2000) and Phir Hera Pheri (2006), the makers are planning the third film in this highly-popular franchise. And now, here's some fresh update.

In a recent interaction with a leading tabloid, Paresh Rawal confirmed that work on Hera Pheri 3 is on and one might hear some good news by the end of this year.

The senior actor told Indian Express, "They are trying to work it out. Hopefully, by the end of this year, you will get good news."

Earlier this year when Hera Pheri clocked 21 years, Rawal had told ETimes that he is looking forward to Hera Pheri 3. "I am definitely looking forward to the third part. It must happen and it will. We don't get to see these kinds of characters and films coming more often. We should keep such franchises alive. And I feel this is the best time to do comedy and bring joy to others," the tabloid had quoted him as saying.

Further on being asked why his character Baburao is still a hit with the audience, the actor had said, "The reason behind the success of the character of Baburao is his innocence. Comedy that emerges out of poverty is always appealing; it is almost Chaplin-ish."

Currently, Paresh Rawal is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Priyadarshan's Hungama 2 alongside Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan and Pranitha Subhash. According to Rawal, the film is a "very clean family entertainer with a good storyline." Hungama 2 is slated to premiere on Disney+Hotstar on July 23, 2021.