Paresh Rawal Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Taking First Shot Of Vaccine

Paresh Rawal is the latest B-town celebrity to be diagnosed with COVID-19. The veteran actor took to his social media handle to share this news with his fans and followers. He also requested everyone who got in touch with him to get themselves tested for the virus.

The Hera Pheri actor took to his Twitter page and wrote, "Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. All those that have come in contact with me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested."

See his tweet.

Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. All those that have come in contact with me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested. — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) March 26, 2021

As soon as Rawal shared this news on his social media page, his industry colleagues wished him a speedy recovery. Anupam Kher tweeted, "Get well soon my friend @SirPareshRawal. Love and prayers always!" "Praying for your speedy recovery @SirPareshRawal bhai. Get well soon," Ashoke Pandit commented on Rawal's post. Atul Kasbekar posted on his Twitter page, "Get well soon paresh bhai."

Earlier, Paresh Rawal had got himself vaccinated on March 9. The actor had posted a picture of himself flashing the victory sign at a vaccine centre along with a tweet that read, "V for vaccines. ! Thanks to All the Doctors and Nurses and the front line Health care workers and The Scientists. (Folded hands emoji) Thanks @narendramodi."

See his tweet.

V for vaccines. ! Thanks to All the Doctors and Nurses and the front line Health care workers and The Scientists. 🙏Thanks @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/UC9BSWz0XF — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) March 9, 2021

Workwise, Paresh Rawal will next be seen in Priyadarshan's Hungama 2 co-starring Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan Jaffery and Pranitha Subhash.

On a related note, in the last few days, many Bollywood celebrities like Aamir Khan, Kartik Aaryan, R Madhavan, Manoj Bajpayee, Satish Kaushik and others have tested positive for COVID-19.

