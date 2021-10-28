Paresh Rawal Wants To Get Rid Of His Baburao Image; Says 'I Am Sick And Tired Of That'

Paresh Rawal has played many diverse characters in his career but Baburao Ganpatirao Apte from Hera Pheri and Phir Hera Pheri has a cult following of its own. The hilarious character has been immortalized by the veteran actor with his terrific comic timing and often makes its way into various jokes and memes on social media.

However, we were a tad surprised when Paresh Rawal in his recent interview with Quint said that he wants to get rid of his Baburao image now considering it's still highly popular with the audience even years after the films' release.

When Rawal was pointed out that Dubsmashes and Reels made on his Hera Pheri dialogues go viral very quickly, the actor said, "But I am tired of that. Sick and tired of that."

The Hungama actor further said that the second installment of Hera Pheri (Phir Hera Pheri) lacked the innocence which was the essence of the first film in the franchise.

"What happened was, in Hera Pheri 2, we were very over smart. Zyada hi hoshiyari dikha rahe the apni (We tried to be too smart). And, it did not work," the actor told Quint.

Further, Paresh was all praise for his co-star Suniel Shetty, He said that he was the only earnest one and hence he stood out in the movie. The Andaz Apna Apna actor said, "Except one guy was working. Who was very earnest-- Suniel Shetty. He never wanted to probe anything so he was standing out. Aur hum, ..dekha...bahut gandgi ho gai thi (It all got too dirty)."

Rawal hoped that if Hera Pheri 3 ever gets made, the makers keep the innocence of the characters intact.

"Jab kabhi bhi hota hai, ek to innocence chahiye wo nahi tha....wo tha hi nahi. Gandgi ho gai (Whenever that happens, it will need innocence. That wasn't there anymore. It all got too dirty). In fact, I would like to get rid of that image. Truly," Quint quoted him as saying.

While Hera Pheri which released in 2000 was directed by Priyadarshan, late Neeraj Vora had helmed Phir Hera Pheri in 2006. Since then, there have been various reports around the third film in this installment but there has been no concrete development on it so far.

Speaking about Paresh Rawal, the actor is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film, Rajkummar Rao-Kriti Sanon's Hum Do Hamare Do.