Parineeti Chopra Admits She Was Very Unhappy With Her Work; 'I Was Signing Films Half-Heartedly'

Parineeti Chopra made her debut with a supporting role in Ranveer Singh's Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl in 2011, and went on to star in films like Ishaqzaade, Hasee Toh Phasee, Golmaal Again and others. In a career spanning over a decade, the actress has had a string of hits and misses at the box office.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Parineeti admitted to doing scenes that she was not convinced about in many films in the last few years. She opened up on signing films half-heartedly and filmmakers not offering her the roles she was yearning for. She also said that there were many instances when she knew it was a bad film and went home unhappy.

The Shuddh Desi Romance actress told the tabloid, "Yeah, many scenes in many films in the last five years. I was very unhappy with the work I was doing. I had faith in myself but the filmmakers just wouldn't offer me the parts I was yearning for. I was signing films half-heartedly. I was in a constant state of dissatisfaction. I will be forever indebted to three directors--Amol Gupte (Saina), Dibakar Banerjee (Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar), and Ribhu Dasgupta (The Girl On The Train)."

Further, on being asked if she ever asked a filmmaker to modify a scene that she wasn't convinced about, Parineeti said, "Had that happened the films would have turned out to be better. There hasn't been a two-way relationship with the makers and so, there have been many occasions where I knew it was a bad film and went home unhappy."

In the same interview, Parineeti revealed that she has never done a film for money and added, "Thankfully, I get paid well and I will never do a film for the wrong reasons. Now, my message to filmmakers is: Please watch my last three films and offer me the roles I would love to do."

The actress said that she once went back to a producer to return the signing amount as she didn't believe in that film.

Parineeti also opened up about two occasions when she reached out to filmmakers because she really wanted to be a part of their films.

"On one occasion, I was told that they required a much older woman and I looked too young for it. On the second occasion, I was told that they'd promised that role to somebody else. I like it when they're honest. There are some directors on my wishlist and they remain so. Hope I get a chance to work with them one day," ETimes quoted the Kill Dil actress as saying.

Speaking about Parineeti Chopra's upcoming films, the Saina actress will next be seen in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal.