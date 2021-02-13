Parineeti Chopra Believes Rivalry Between Actresses Is Industry-Created; 'Why Don't We Talk About The Boys?'

We often hear rumours about catfights between heroines and how two actresses are not getting along on the sets of a film. But is that how Bollywood functions? Well, Parineeti Chopra doesn't believe so. In an recent interview with an entertainment portal, the actress dismissed the notion about two female actors not getting along.

Parineeti said that she believes that this perception is an industry-created myth and cited her own experiences as proof that such rivalries do not exist.

The actress was quoted as saying by Zoom, "This thing of women, actresses especially, not really getting along and being insecure... Actually, it is a lot industry-created and trade-created. I have had amazing experiences. Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl had four girls, Shuddh Desi Romance had two girls, Golmaal Again had me and Tabu ma'am."

The Ishaqzaade girl further added, "I have worked in various places where so many women and 'heroines' were together. The discussion was always like, 'Oh, do ladkiyaan (two girls)?' I am like, 'Yeah but also teen ladke (three boys). Why don't we talk about the boys?' Competition is between artists, it is not male or female."

Parineeti Chopra is currently gearing up for the release of her Netflix film, The Girl On The Train. The murder mystery is based on on Paula Hawkins' bestselling novel of the same name. The book was also adapted by Hollywood in 2016, starring Emily Blunt, Rebecca Ferguson and Justin Theroux.

Talking about the film, Parineeti Chopra told Hindu that she watched the Emily Blunt starrer as a template for her personal growth as an actor. "It was amazing to be able to have a film we could watch, not as a reference but to take whatever was needed for us. We have been inspired, and it was lovely to be able to say, 'You remember how she did that scene?' Those kinds of references were great for me personally. Having said that, we've done a spin on it that's completely ours. It is not like we've copied anything," the actress was quoted as saying.

