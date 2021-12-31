Parineeti Chopra Expresses Gratitude On Her Three Film Releases In The Year 2021

Parineeti Chopra has had a fruitful year indeed in 2021 especially when it came to her professional forefront. She had three film releases namely The Girl On The Train, Saina and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Parineeti was also appreciated for her performances in all of these movies and in a recent interaction, the actress spilt the beans about the same.

Speaking to Mid-Day about the same, Parineeti Chopra said, "It's a year filled with gratitude for me. 2021 was the year I had been waiting for, having taken the biggest plunge of my career in the form of 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar', 'The Girl on the Train' and 'Saina' and thankfully, each one of them paid off." The Hasee Toh Phasee actress thanked the audience to accept and appreciate all of her three performances.

Parineeti Chopra further added, "2021 made me realise that audiences expect me to be clutter-breaking and I couldn't agree with them more; I am more thankful to them for showering me with all the love for my performances. It's been a year that has bolstered my belief in picking subjects that are remarkably ahead of the curve and present me in the most unique way on screen."

Meanwhile, in an earlier interview, Parineeti Chopra spoke about how the wrong advice by some people resulted in a low phase in her film career. The Ladies VS Ricky Bahl actress said, "The first four years of my career were amazing and then the next four years didn't work. So I said, Okay cool, I tried this in my life, it didn't work, let's go back to what I know. And the best thing is that my gut is so strong that I know what I'm doing is wrong, what I'm wearing is wrong or the person I'm dating is wrong. A lot of people started telling me you need to just be sexy, you need to do songs in films, you need to just romance the hero and you need to learn how to be a heroine. I think that was really regressive advice coming from people who have clearly not changed with time. And it was my mistake to listen to them."

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra will be seen in the movie Animal. The movie also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. She will also be seen in the movie Uunchai alongside Amitabh Bachchan.