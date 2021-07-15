Parineeti Chopra Gets Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine In London

Actor Parineeti Chopra on Wednesday said she has received the first dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in the UK. The 32-year-old-actor shared a series of photos of her and wrote that she received the vaccine jab in London.

"Got my vaccine here. Took some photos. Then reality hit. @priyankachopra #Pfizer #London," Chopra captioned the post. "P.S. To all those smart a**es telling me I took my vaccine in the right arm – have you ever taken a selfie? It gets inverted. Y'all are crazy. It is left arm ladies and gentlemen," she added.

On the work front, Chopra was most recently seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Farar, opposite Arjun Kapoor, and Netflix movie The Girl on the Train. She is set to team up again with Ribhu Dasgupta, the director of The Girl on the Train, for a new project.