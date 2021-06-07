Parineeti Chopra: I Was Hungry For People To See I Am Not Just A 'Happy' Girl On Screen

Arjun Kapoor-Parineeti Chopra's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar recently got a fresh lease of life after it was available for streaming on Amazon Prime. Earlier, the movie had a limited theatrical release in March due to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

Post its digital release, the Arjun-Parineeti starrer received rave reviews from all nooks and corners. An overwhelmed Parineeti recently took to her Instagram page to pen an emotional note in which she expressed her gratitude for making her film a success.

The actress talked about how she prepped up for her role and said, "Sometimes a character takes you into a surreal zone, and even you don't realise what you are giving, what you are doing as an actor .. Its like sleeping - you don't have any control, you wake up, and realise you've been lying asleep on a bed the past 8 hours .. SANDEEP was that for me. I was in a zone for 3 months - I was just allowing the actor in me to truly come out."

Parineeti who is generally associated with playing 'bubbly' roles on screen, spoke about how she was hungry to break that on-screen image.

"I was hungry for people to see what I could do, hungry for people to see I am not just a "happy" girl on screen. I guess I had done the "bubbly" girl soo convincingly on screen, that people started believing I was that girl 😊 But I was not, of course not! I was just DOING MY JOB as an actor - my job is to do everything convincingly 😊 IS IT NOT?," she continued in her post.

The Hasee Toh Phasee actress further wrote that she gets emotional when she hears words like 'awards' and 'comeback' for her role in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. She also thanked the film's director Dibakar Banerjee for letting her go to a 'creatively satisfying, exhausting, but much needed sleep'.

Parineeti wrote in her post, "Anyway, I shot the film and went to "sleep" ... And then I woke up. I woke up when you all watched the Sandy .. And made me realise what I had possibly done. When I hear words like "awards", "comeback", it makes me emotional. I have waited a longgg time for this .. Thankyou Dibakar sir, for letting me go to sleep 😊 it was a creatively satisfying, exhausting, but much needed sleep ... I have woken up very fresh (haha) ..The audience's love and critics reviews are the best morning tea (with extra sugar😊). I am smiling all the time ... thankyou Arjun, Neenaji, Raghu sir for being the best partners .. and team SAPF who made this film into the gem it is ... Lets all be proud together. 💕 #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar."

Helmed by Dibakar Banerjee, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar revolves around two completely different individuals whose lives suddenly intertwine.

Workwise, Parineeti Chopra will next start working on Sandeep Vanga Reddy's Animal co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.