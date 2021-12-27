Parineeti Chopra On If She Regrets Doing Movies For Money: Regret Is Not A Part Of My Life

Parineeti Chopra made her acting debut with a supporting role in Ranveer Singh-Anushka Sharma's Ladies vs Ricky Bahl in 2011. But it was Arjun Kapoor's Ishaqzaade which catapulted her to fame. She followed it with two successful films- Shuddh Desi Romance and Hasee Toh Phasee. However, her later films failed to work its charm at the box office.

In her latest interview with Filmfare magazine, Parineeti opened up on what forced her to go off track. The actress said that she made a mistake of paying heed to some 'regressive' advice from mistake, adding that she is glad that she made mistakes early in her career as it she had the chance to bounce back.

The Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actress was quoted as saying, "The first four years of my career were amazing and then the next four years didn't work. So I said, Okay cool, I tried this in my life, it didn't work, let's go back to what I know. And the best thing is that my gut is so strong that I know what I'm doing is wrong, what I'm wearing is wrong or the person I'm dating is wrong. Lot of people started telling me you need to just be sexy, you need to do songs in films, you need to just romance the hero and you need to learn how to be a heroine. I think that was really regressive advice coming from people who have clearly not changed with time. And it was my mistake to listen to them.

She continued, "I am so glad I made mistakes early in my career because at least while I am still in my prime, I have the chance to come back."

On being asked if she regrets doing some movies for money, Parineeti replied, "The process of elimination always works. So even with films, when I see them and cringe, I'm glad because it gives me clarity. But regret is not a part of my life. You can't regret, life is too short, you'll go mad."

The actress further added, "I became complacent and a little less focused. That's why this happened. That's why I was saying okay to mediocrity. I was never overconfident. When you have five flop films, people say she has gone mad. But they're actually just five bad decisions. I can proudly tell my grandkids that you know what, I did really bad work for four years. People abused me, my critics abused me and then I came back, what a great story to tell."

Workwise, Parineeti Chopra will next be seen in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal and Amitabh Bachchan's Uunchai.