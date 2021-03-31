Parineeti Chopra: People Call Me Pari 2.0 Version Now And I Will Take The Tag Happily

After making her acting debut with a supporting role in the 2011 romantic comedy Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, Parineeti Chopra made her grand Bollywood debut as a lead actress with Ishaqzaade in 2012. It doesn't happen to everyone, but Parineeti was lucky to receive immense love of the audiences with her debut, and because of her polished acting skills, her career looked bright! However, things didn't go as planned and despite being an amazing actress, Parineeti delivered many flops at the box office.

However, Parineeti started afresh with 2021 and within three months of the new year, Parineeti came out with three films- The Girl On The Train, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Saina. While Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar received average response from the critics, her other two films had critics lauding for the actress.

In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, Parineeti spoke about her films achieving success after a long time and said, "It is a two way street. Makers have to also have that confidence in me. So actually I am very thankful to Dibakar (Banerjee) sir, Ribhu (Dasgupta) and Amole (Gupte) sir, they were the three directors who saw me outside of what I had done on screen."

"I was aching and itching to do these kind of meaningful films and roles. I am thankful to them for putting faith in me and getting the ball rolling for me. Now, jokingly people call me Pari 2.0 version and I will take that tag happily," added the 32-year-old.

Speaking about films being released in cinema halls after a hiatus of one year, Parineeti said, "I mean honestly it is a mixed feeling of course. Last year given the climate, it wasn't feasible to do any cinematic releases properly and you know most people decided to shift their work to this year. So in 2021 there seems to be a lot of traffic, loads of releases."

She further said that in any other year she would have said wow what a year for her, as she had three films releases within a month, but for her, this year is more about keeping fingers crossed and seeing how people are reacting to the films releasing in theatres.

"More than my films releasing in cinemas, my relief is that things are getting back to normal," concluded Parineeti.

