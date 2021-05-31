Parineeti Chopra On Facing Sexism: The Contractors Don't Talk To Me Properly Because I'm A Woman

Parineeti Chopra is currently receiving several praises for her movie Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar that released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. The movie has been helmed by Dibakar Banerjee and also stars Arjun Kapoor in the lead role. Along with the gritty plotline, the movie has also grabbed some eyeballs to showcase the deep-rooted sexism and patriarchy in society. Now Parineeti has also revealed facing sexism in her real life too.

The Girl On The Train actress has revealed that the contractors who are working on her new home often refuse to speak to her properly just because she is a woman. Talking about the same with Film Companion, she revealed, "This film is uniquely written. People have become so immune to the patriarchy that they don't even think about it. Women in India face this every day. When I'm getting my house renovated, the contractors don't talk to me properly because I'm a woman. They ask if there's someone else at home they can talk to. I say, 'No, I bought this house, I've made the payments. It's mine so I will choose the tiles.' When I tell them to talk to me, they refuse. This film has a lot of similarities to my personal life."

Dibakar Banerjee Says He And Parineeti Chopra Were At Loggerheads; Recalls His Arguments With Her

Parineeti Chopra further revealed her favourite scene from the movie. She said that she loves the scene where she and Neena Gupta's character can be seen standing at the dinner table while Arjun Kapoor and Raghubir Yadav's characters can be seen sitting and eating their meals. This scene is fundamental in highlighting the patriarchal society wherein women are expected to only sit to have their meals after the men in the family finish their meals.

Parineeti Chopra Says People Questioned Her Acting Skills When Her Films Failed; 'No One Questioned The Films'

Talking about the same, the Hasee Toh Phasee actress said, "My favourite scene is the 'paratha achaar' one in which all the men are seated while the women are standing. Neena Gupta's character is also standing. She's so used to the patriarchy that she'll never ask Arjun's character to pass the pickle, but she'll ask me why I'm seated. While shooting this scene, I was reminded of the small town I grew up in, where the women weren't allowed to eat till the men went to sleep. They couldn't eat while the men were still seated at the dining table. Even at my house, my mother wasn't allowed to sit and eat. It's not that my father made her do this, but it was an unspoken rule in the house. The most important thing about this film was the marriage between my character, Sandy, and me - this mixture of real and reel life. This was me saying, 'Let's smash the patriarchy.' We were trying to show how accepted the patriarchy is in India and how much we wish that would change."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti Chopra will be seen in the movie Animal. The film will be helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in the lead roles.