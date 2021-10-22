Parineeti Chopra Reveals Her Birthday Wish; 'I Want 2021 To Be The Trailer Of The Rest Of My Career'

Parineeti Chopra turns 33 today (October 22, 2021). The actress currently stationed in Kathmandu, Nepal for her upcoming film Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai, is having a working birthday today. But Chopra says that's exactly how she wants her special day to be.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Parineeti said, "I won't take the day off. I am especially excited for this year's birthday because first of all I am going to be with my most favourite film crew- Sooraj Barjatya, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Sarika ma'am. Plus I will get to celebrate my birthday in this beautiful location, in this very exotic place."

Meanwhile, the actress is happy that this year has given her three successful releases- Saina, The Girl On The Train and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

Speaking about the same, Parineeti told the tabloid, "All my family and friends have been asking me about what I want as a birthday gift this year and I have told them that 2021 has been a gift for me. It has given me successes with my three films. I wanted the audience's love back, wanted back the accolades that I used to get. The fact that it has come to me after a wait of 2-3 years is the biggest birthday gift for me."

Further, the actress also talked about her birthday wish for this year and said that she wants 2021 to be the trailer of the rest of her career. Parineeti added that she wants her next year's releases to be bigger and better.

The tabloid quoted her as saying, "I want 2021 to be the trailer of the rest of my career. It is exactly how I had started my career... I had done amazing successful film and I used to get all the accolades for my performances. 2021 gave me that. As an actor, I want 2021 to be the precursor to the rest. I am doing such amazing, big films. I want next year's releases to be bigger and better."

Parineeti Chopra will next be seen in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal and Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai alongside Amitabh Bachchan.