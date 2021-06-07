Parineeti Chopra Reveals If She Ever Got Carried Away With Intimate Scenes!

In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, when Parineeti Chopra was asked if she has ever got carried away with intimate scenes, she said that once director says 'cut', it's 'cut' for her.

"No, I have done intimate scenes-kissing and lovemaking. But in such scenes, 'cut' means 'cut'. Whenever there's physicality involved, scenes are pretty technical and clinical," said Parineeti.

For the unversed, Parineeti shot her first intimate scene in her debut film Ishaqzaade, which also starred Arjun Kapoor in the lead role. The film not only marked their first collaboration, but also launched them in the film industry.

In the same interview, when Parineeti was asked if she has ever found a scene so tough that she asked the makers to modify it, she denied and said that she gets very excited with challenging scenes. In every script, she marks the 4/5 tough scenes and spends extra time discussing and preparing for them with the director.

Parineeti Chopra On Facing Sexism: The Contractors Don't Talk To Me Properly Because I'm A Woman

Parineeti further added that she is known to be a very hungry student who asks several questions on the sets. "Directors, especially Dibakar, Amol and Ribhu, are very forthcoming if you ask questions. No director will ever say that do the take without understanding it," added the Daawat-e-Ishq actress.

Parineeti Chopra Admits She Was Very Unhappy With Her Work; 'I Was Signing Films Half-Heartedly'

Parineeti, who has been in the industry for more than nine years, also revealed that she avoids using glycerine for emotional scenes, but prefers to do all her tear-jerking takes without glycerine. "Only when my tears dry up do I take the help of glycerine," said the Kesari actress.

With respect to work, Parineeti will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. The film also casts Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in the lead roles.