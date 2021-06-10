Parineeti Chopra Reveals She Used To Handle Anushka Sharma's Interviews Before Becoming Her Co-Star

Parineeti Chopra had made her Bollywood debut with the 2011 movie Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl alongside Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh. But little do people know, that Parineeti used to handle Anushka's interviews before that. Yes, you heard that right, Parineeti recently made this revelation during one of her chat session with her fans on her social media handle.

Talking about the same, one of the fans asked her to talk about her 'Lady Crush' Anushka Sharma. To this, Parineeti had the sweetest reply. The Girl On The Train actress also shared a throwback picture with Anushka presumably from the promotion of Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl.

However, it was her caption for the same that totally stole the show. Parineeti Chopra revealed that she went from handling the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress' interviews for the movie Band Baaja Baarat to becoming her co-star in Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl within just three months. Parineeti added that she has always looked up to Anushka since that time. She also tagged the Pari actress on the post. Take a look at the same.

Anushka Sharma was quick to react to the same. She shared Parineeti's reply to the fan on her Instagram story. The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress further captioned it stating, "Big Hugs."

Talking about the movie, Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl, Parineeti had received several laurels for her quirky performance in her debut movie. It also starred Dipannita Sharma and Aditi Sharma in the lead roles. The movie was helmed by Maneesh Sharma and was bankrolled by Aditya Chopra. It is inevitably heartwarming to see the two lovely ladies share a close bond ever since working together in the movie.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti Chopra has been basking in the success of her last few movies like Saina, The Girl On The Train and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. She will now be seen in the movie Animal that will be helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It will also star Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in the lead roles.

Anushka Sharma on the other hand will be producing the Netflix film Qala. It will be helmed by Anvita Dutt and will star Tripti Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee in the lead role. It will also mark the acting debut of the late Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan.