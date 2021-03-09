Saina: Parineeti Chopra Reveals The Question Saina Nehwal Had Asked Her On Their First Meet

Yesterday (March 8, 2021), the trailer of Saina got unveiled starring Parineeti Chopra in the lead role. The film is a biopic on the ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, who has achieved several milestones in badminton for India. While interacting with media at the trailer launch of the film, when Parineeti was asked to share the story about her first meet with Saina, here's what she said:

The Ishaqzaade actress said, "I met her in Hyderabad and she told me she had never seen me playing badminton. So, she asked me, 'Will you be able to play it?'"

Parineeti further added that Saina's question made her a little nervous. She said, "When I heard that, I got a little nervous. Then I looked around her house and it's only filled with trophies, medals, racquets and shuttle cocks. So, when I came back, I told my coach that we needed to practice harder. So we increased the intensity."

At the same event, Parineeti also spoke about the real strength of the biopic and said that the real winning point for the film is how it shows what went into making Saina a Winner, and how bad her father felt when the family didn't have money.

"We have shown a major chunk of Saina's life, which shows how invested we were in her life. So, this wasn't about showing a girl for a few mins and then show her playing badminton. It was about Saina's complete journey," added Parineeti.

If you've already watched the trailer, you must know that the first half of trailer shows the childhood days of Saina and how her parents supported her dream of becoming an ace badminton player.

Directed by Amol Gupte, the film will hit the theatres on March 26, 2021.

