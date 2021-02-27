Parineeti Chopra's Saina: Makers Eyeing For A Theatrical Release; Read Details

Recently, several reports stated that Parineeti Chopra-starrer Saina is headed for a direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime. The film helmed by Amol Gupta, is a biopic on ace badminton player Saina Nehwal. Now, the latest development we hear is that the makers have reversed their plans and will now be releasing their film in cinema halls instead.

A source close to the development told Pinkvilla, "With cinema halls opening up with 100% occupancy in most places, the producers felt that it's best to bring Saina on the big screen considering that it's tells the story of a sporting iconic that deserves to be enjoyed in the cinema halls."

The report further stated that the makers were contemplating on a March 26 or April 9 release over the last few days. Finally, there have now finalized March 26 as the release date for Saina.

"A lot of factors were taken into consideration to reverse the decision and then decide on the release date. As things stand today, it's set for a March 26 release in cinema halls across India. Producer, Bhushan Kumar, is now all set to unwind his line up extending to over 20 major films through the year, which begins with Mumbai Saga on March 19," the source further added.

Earlier, even Sanjay Gupta's Mumbai Saga was to release on OTT. However, the makers changed their plan and now, the John Abraham-Emraan Hashmi starrer is scheduled to release in theatres on March 19.

"Both Mumbai Saga and Saina were eyeing at a premiere on Amazon Prime, however, in a sudden turn of events, the makers along with their digital partner amicably resolved the confusion and decided on bringing the film on the platform it is meant for," the source further told the news portal.

Speaking about Saina, the biopic was earlier suppose to star Shraddha Kapoor. However, the actress exited the project owing to date issues, and Parineeti Chopra stepped into her shoes.

