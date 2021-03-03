Parineeti Chopra's Saina Poster Receives Flak On Twitter; Netizens Ask 'Is This Movie About Saina Or Sania?'

Actress Parineeti Chopra is on a roll. Currently, she is riding high on the positive reviews of her latest OTT release The Girl On The Train, and yesterday (March 3, 2021), she unveiled the teaser and first look poster of her upcoming release Saina- a biopic on Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal. while the teaser received positive reaction from netizens, the poster of the film had netizens trolling the team of Saina, because it represents an incorrect serve action.

SAINA NEHWAL BIOPIC RELEASE DATE... #Saina - starring #ParineetiChopra essaying the part of renowned badminton player #SainaNehwal in the biopic - to release on 26 March 2021... Directed by Amole Gupte... Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Sujay Jairaj and Rasesh Shah. pic.twitter.com/gvxm4YR56m — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 2, 2021

A netizen wrote, "Badminton ka serve neeche se hota hai. A tennis fan must have made the poster."

"Why would you toss the shuttle to serve? Is this movie about Sania or Saina?" questioned a Twitter user.

"An Incredible True Story that seems to get confused between @NSaina & @MirzaSania if the poster is anything to go by. Hopefully the film itself won't mix up the sports 😁," tweeted another netizen.

Another Twitter user wrote, "I got confused between Saina and Sania seeing the shuttle being served like that!!"

"Which badminton player in the world serves like this! Looks like they mixed up the Saina & Sania biopic themes," tweeted a user taking a jibe at the makers of Saina.

While Parineeti hasn't reacted to the trolling tweets yet, we wonder if the makers of Saina pay any attention to the audience.

On a related note, before Parineeti came on board for Saina, it was Shraddha Kapoor who was the first choice for the film. However, owing to her overbooked work diary, she has to back out from the project.

For the unversed, Saina is slated to hit the theatres on March 26, 2021.

