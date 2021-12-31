Parineeti Chopra: My Goal Is To See The Entire Planet In This Lifetime

Parineeti Chopra loves to travel and her Instagram page is the proof! She has already been to difference places of the world and in her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, she confessed that it is her dream to see the entire planet in this lifetime.

Speaking about her Instagram page, wherein one can see several pictures of hers from her travel diaries, Parineeti told Times Of India, "There are two aspects to this, my goal is to see the entire planet in this lifetime. If I could do only one thing in my life, I would travel and see the world. I must tell you that only 10% of it makes it to social media."

The Ishaqzaade actress further said that she believes in living in the moment and not taking the pressure of posting it on social media.

"The other aspect is that because I meet so many strangers and become friends with people from all over the world, I get a lot of inspiration as an actor, and I am able to use that, especially now in the films that I recently did," asserted Chopra.

She went on to add that there was a time when she was doing only rom-coms or a certain kind of film that didn't require that sort of homework. However, she is happy that now, she is living such an amazing life and getting to use her traveling experiences.

"I did that in Saina, The Girl On The Train and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. I am glad that people are seeing me in a different light as a person as well as an actor," shared Parineeti.

With respect to work, Parineeti will next be seen in Animal and Uunchai.