Parineeti Chopra: If I Am The Obvious Choice For A Film, I Do Not Want To Do It

Actress Parineeti Chopra is ecstatic about how her last three releases worked in her favour, and her fans are saying that she's back in the game. For the unversed, Parineeti featured in Saina, The Girl On The Train and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, Parineeti expressed her happiness and said that she loves it that she has found herself as an actor, and it's a huge success for her.

She further said that she doesn't have to pretend to be someone else, and neither does she have to work according to other people's opinions.

The Ishaqzaade actress told Times Of India, "For me, it has become imperative that people don't see Parineeti in the character that I play; they should just see that character on the screen. From trying to act like a character, I have started working on becoming the character. Even in the past, I could never put up with the superficiality of things. Yes, I would do things even though I would not feel a connection with them. However, today, even for the smallest thing, I want to be fully present in the moment."

Parineeti Chopra On Working With Ranbir Kapoor: Want To Observe And Learn From Him

In the same interview, when Parineeti was asked if she ever felt that people doubted her casting in certain films and thought she wasn't the best choice for them, she said, "A lot of people will always be doubtful before they see anything that you've done. It's our job to prove that we can do it."

Parineeti Chopra On Facing Sexism: The Contractors Don't Talk To Me Properly Because I'm A Woman

She further said that she is at a stage where she wants to surprise people. Saina, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, and TGOTT are films that she wanted to be a part of.

She went on to add, "If anyone had doubts, I hope I have proved them wrong. I don't want to just act well, I want to surprise people with what I can do. Let it be unexpected. There is a thumb rule for me - if I am the obvious choice for a film, I don't want to do it. I don't want to be dissatisfied with my work ever again."