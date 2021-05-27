Parineeti Chopra Says People Questioned Her Acting Skills When Her Films Failed; 'No One Questioned The Films'

Parineeti Chopra kickstarted her Bollywood career with a supporting role in Ranveer Singh's Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl which was followed by Ishaqzaade in which she was cast opposite Arjun Kapoor. The latter was a box office success. However, after delivering a few hit films, Parineeti's luck at the box office ran dry.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, the Meri Pyaari Bindu actress opened up about how people questioned her acting skills when her films failed to work at the box office.

Parineeti was quoted as saying, "If you have talent and that talent can be brought out, that is the biggest achievement of an actor. There are so many actors who are talented but do not find a good script to present it. They just keep telling that they are talented but they are unable to showcase it, that's the most unfortunate situation. However, with me, it was the other way around."

She continued, "When I started, my initial movies were good, I got all the awards for them, I got all the appreciation for them. But after that, suddenly, my acting skills were questioned because the films didn't work."

The actress said that she was sick and tired of hearing people say that she was not giving her best shot, and that's why she picked up films like Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Saina and The Girl On The Train in which her talent will be showcased to the fullest.

"No one questioned the films, no one said, 'this film didn't do justice to her.' So I finally wanted to wait and be patient, thinking I will only do films that will showcase my talent to its full ability. That's why I did this movie (Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar), that's why I did Saina and Girl on the Train. Because I was sick and tired of hearing people say that I'm not doing my best. I was always doing my best but maybe the material was not something showcasing my best. So my greed was, I will give my 100 percent, give me the script," Parineeti told Bollywood Hungama.

Earlier, the actress took to her Instagram page to thank everyone for showering love on her last three film releases. Parineeti wrote, "Thankful. Happy. Blessed. 🌸 The industry and fans have given me unending appreciation for #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar #TheGirlOnTheTrain #Saina. Old days are back again. Thankyou reviewers, thankyou audiences. 📸."

Talking about Parineeti Chopra's upcoming projects, the actress will be seen playing a pivotal role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's gangster flick Animal. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.