Parineeti Chopra Talks About The Phase When She Delivered Flop Movies

Parineeti Chopra has been basking in the appreciation that she has received for her performance in the movie Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Her powerful act in movies like Saina and The Girl On The Train also did not go unnoticed by the masses. However, the actress had witnessed a rough phase in her career wherein many of her movies had gone on to tank at the box office. Recently, she opened up about that particular difficult phase in her career.

Speaking to BollywoodLife about the same, Parineeti revealed that the phase was a two-way thing. The Hasee Toh Phasee actress added that somewhere she was making wrong choices when it came to her movies and somewhere people were blaming her solely for the same instead of questioning the film's quality as well. She went on to say that people also labelled her as a 'bad actress.' Parineeti said that she was the same actress but unfortunately she was in the wrong film.

However, Parineeti Chopra has inevitably bounced back with her last few movies being appreciated by the masses. Speaking on the same, the Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl actress said that she feels that the old days are back again. She went on to say that she was missing this critical acclaim and appreciation.

The actress added that she mainly missed the audience love with her previous unsuccessful movies. Parineeti Chopra revealed that she had promised herself to associate with movies wherein she can show her talent and do work that people expect her to do. She said that she is happy that things are working out for her on the professional front.

The Kesari actress also said that she felt grateful that senior producers and directors from the industry still had faith in her despite her movies not working at the box office. Parineeti revealed that their belief in her motivated her to do better. On the work front, she will be seen in the movie Animal. The film will be helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The movie will also be starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in the lead role.