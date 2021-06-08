Parineeti Chopra On Working With Ranbir Kapoor: Want To Observe And Learn From Him

Parineeti Chopra will be collaborating with Ranbir Kapoor in the movie Animal for the very first time. The fans have been excited about the coming together of the two talented actors. Recently, Parineeti also spoke about working with Ranbir in the movie.

Talking to Spotboye about the same, the Hasee Toh Phasee actress said that she considers herself extremely privileged and honoured to be part of the movie Animal. She added that she wanted to work with the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor for a long time. Parineeti went on to say that she is excited to be on the sets and wants to observe and learn from Ranbir.

Not only this, but Parineeti Chopra also spoke about working with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga who will be directing the movie. The Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl actress said, "I love Kabir Singh and he is quite an interesting director. I have spent some time with him and trust me Sandeep Sir has made an amazing film. I am actually really excited to be on that set because of the cast and just because of who all I get to learn from and like I said I signed that film also this year so it's been good so far. We have some time now, we will figure out when we can shoot safely because we have a huge crew so yeah, there is time for the shoot."

Meanwhile, Parineeti has tasted success with her last few movies like The Girl On The Train, Saina and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The actress had recently revealed to BollywoodLife about this positive turn that her career has taken. She revealed that she feels that the old days are back again. The Kesari actress went on to say that she was missing this critical acclaim and appreciation. She stressed that she particularly had missed the love of the audience after a few of her movies had tanked at the box office earlier.

Talking about the movie Animal, it also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in a pivotal role. It is touted to be a crime flick. While Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor are speculated to play father-son in the movie, Bobby Deol will be the main antagonist in the same.