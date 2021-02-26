Parineeti Chopra's The Girl On The Train Twitter Review: Netizens Laud The Climax Of The Film

Finally, the wait is over and Parineeti Chopra's much-anticipated film The Girl On The Train is streaming on Netflix, and we are here with the Twitter review of the film. For the unversed, The Girl On The Train is a psychological thriller directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, and it also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Kriti Kulhari and Avinash Tiwary in key roles. When the trailer of the film was release, it had received praises from the netizens, and going by the review, it seems Parineeti has managed to stand up to their expectations.

Have a look at the netizens' reviews below..

swathz25 @swathii_25: Just finished watching #TGOTT W.O.W What a movie!! @ParineetiChopra u were beyond perfect!!! What a climax, its definetely different from the english version! Guys give it a watch now! Totally worth it #TheGirlOnTheTrain #ParineetiChopra

Taiyaba Qureshi @Taiyaba_Pari: Just Finished Watching #TheGirlOnTheTrain and i am *SPEECHLESS* I have never seen a thriller like this ever before @ParineetiChopra.. EK HI DIL HAI MERE PAAS KITNI BAAR JEETOGE?

Naman Sondh @Naman__Kaur: I have goosebumps. I have tears. @ParineetiChopra what a brilliant performance like WOW.

Parth ᵀᴳᴼᵀᵀ @pariholicparth: Done watching #TheGirlOnTheTrain and omg the climax was something I never expected! Definitely better than the original movie and what a tremendous performance by

@ParineetiChopra Keep it up girl.

Kevin Pandya @_kevinpandya_: Great performance by @ParineetiChopra after a long time in #TheGirlOnTheTrain The climax truly came as a surprise! A good story and some brilliant piece of acting makes this movie worth watching!!

Prathamesh Avachare @onlyprathamesh: A Gripping Story Clinically Portrayed On The Screen, #TheGirlOnTheTrain Certainly Deserved The Big Screen Release!

Going by the review, one thing is sure that Parineeti is back in the game, as there are hardly any naysayers. It is yet to be seen how critics rate the movie.

