parineeti-chopra-wants-to-shock-the-audiences-with-her-performance-in-the-girl-on-the-train

Parineeti Chopra is pumped up about her latest release The Girl On The Train, which is streaming on Netflix, as she will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar. Parineeti spoke to NEWS18, and said that she wants to shock audiences with her performance.

"I really liked the style of single take and steady camera shots. The uncut vibes reminded me of stage plays. But it's a little more technical than that, like you have been given marks and you have to be aware of all the instructions," said Parineeti.

Parineeti further added that she is a very nerdy person, and she likes to know things in detail. "If there are 30 focus marks and 80 dialogues then it excites me. And we have done pretty long ones here," said Parineeti.

When Parineeti debuted in Bollywood with YRF's Ishaqzaade, she left a long-lasting impression on audiences' minds, and many came out of the theatres saying that she is here to stay. Unfortunately, despite being an amazing actress and carving a niche for herself in the industry, Parineeti couldn't rise as per audiences' expectations.

Speaking about her established image in Bollywood i.e., a bubbly girl, Parineeti said that she is glad that the makers thought she could do something different than what they have seen of her on screen. "This doesn't usually happen with actors because they have been seen in different roles. I wanted people to see a new side of me. I wanted to shock them," added the Jabariya Jodi actress.

Parineeti also reacted to the hype around her film The Girl On The Train and said, "If there is no expectation from an actor then it's a scary situation to be in."

