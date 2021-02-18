Pathan: Deepika Padukone To Shake A Leg With Shah Rukh Khan For A Special Dance Number?

After the blockbuster success of Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff starrer War, director Siddharth Anand is planning to treat us with another extravaganza in the form of Pathan. With Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham spearheading the cast, this espionage thriller has been making the right noises.

While the makers are yet to officially announce this film, the shooting of this Shah Rukh Khan-starrer has already commenced. The film marks King Khan's comeback on the big screen after a short hiatus. The superstar was last seen in Aanand L Rai's sci-fi film Zero.

Speaking about Pathan, a few weeks ago, it was reported that Shah Rukh Khan has canned a big scale action sequence for this film. Now, we have some latest scoop for you on this film.

If reports are to be believed, the superstar will be seen shaking a leg with his leading lady Deepika Padukone in a special dance number which will be composed by Vishal and Shekhar. In the past, Shah Rukh and Deepika have danced together on popular songs like 'Love Mera Hit Hit' and 'Lungi Dance'. We just cannot wait to watch this two stars hit the dance floor once again in Pathan.

Recently, Salman Khan raised up the excitement levels of fans when he confirmed that he will be doing a cameo in Pathan. Buzz is that Dabangg actor will be reprising his role of a RAW agent from the Tiger franchise though there's no official word on this yet. Besides him, speculations are rife that Dimple Kapadia plays a prominent role in Pathan.

Pathan is going to be one of the biggest releases from the Yash Raj Films camp. Meanwhile, fans are eagerly waiting to know the release date of this film ever since the production house announced their slate of releases for 2021.

