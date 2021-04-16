Pathan: Salman Khan Didn't Charge A Penny For His Cameo In Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's Film?

Shah Rukh Khan's espionage thriller Pathan has already created a huge buzz even before the official announcement of the film. Besides the star-studded cast, another reason that has added the excitement of all fans is Salman Khan's cameo. Reportedly, the superstar will be reprising the role of a RAW agent from the Tiger franchise in this Shah Rukh Khan-starrer.

Earlier, it was reported in the media that producer Aditya Chopra has decided to shell a mammoth figure for Salman's cameo as he believes that the superstar would add value to the collections of Pathan, and therefore deserves to be paid for the same.

According to a latest report in Bollywood Hungama, when Aditya Chopra went to Salman to discuss his renumeration and payment structure after the latter wrapped up his 10-day shoot in February, the Dabangg actor refused to take any money from the producer.

A bystander on the set informed the news portal about the overview of conversation between Salman and Aditya Chopra. Reportedly, Salman told the producer that Shah Rukh is like a brother and he would do anything for him. Further, when Aditya kept insisting on him being paid, Salman suggested him to split his fees and add it to the budget of Pathan and Tiger 3.

Later, a close source informed Bollywood Hungama that Aditya Chopra is now planning to give a costly gift to Salman for his goodwill gesture of extended cameo. Further, when the Yash Raj Films honcho informed SRK of Salman's gesture, King Khan said, "Bhai Toh Bhai Hai."

Speaking about Pathan, the film went on floors in Mumbai earlier this year. However now, the shooting of this SRK-starrer has been put on hold for the time being due to the order issued by the Maharashtra government due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, buzz is that Dimple Kapadia also plays a pivotal role in this film.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan Quarantines Himself After Crew Members Of Pathan Test Positive For COVID-19?

ALSO READ: Pathan: Shah Rukh Khan & John Abraham To Begin Shoot From April 2, Deepika Padukone to Join Them Soon After