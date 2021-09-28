Pathan: Shah Rukh Khan And Deepika Padukone To Shoot A Lavish Song For The Film In Spain

After Farah Khan's 2014 film Happy New Year, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are reuniting on screen for Yash Raj Films' much anticipated film Pathan. The espionage thriller reportedly stars John Abraham as the main antagonist. The ambitious project helmed by Siddharth Anand went on floors earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Anand whose large outing Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff's War smashed all box office records, is keen to create a new benchmark in visual extravaganza with his upcoming star-studded vehicle.

If trade sources are to be believed, King Khan and Deepika are all set to shoot one of the most electrifying songs set in one of the most expensive and exquisite travel destinations of Europe, Mallorca. One hears that the team will be stationed in Spain from October 10 to 31.

An industry insider spilled the beans, "The aim is to make Pathan a visual spectacle that no one has seen before and Sid Anand and YRF is leaving no stone unturned to achieve this ambitious goal! Pathan team heads to Spain where they will be shooting in a grand destination like Mallorca, Cadiz (a stunning port city) and Vejer De La Frontera (one of the most picturesque hilltop town's in Europe). The team will be in Spain from October 10th to the 31st."

"No other Bollywood film has ever shot in these places so audiences, who haven't been to these expensive and exquisite places, will see them for the first time! Visually these settings will add grandeur and lavishness to the film," the source added.

The source further revealed that the track will present Shah Rukh and Deepika in a never seen before avatar.

"Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika will also shoot a massive song in Mallorca! It will present the two in their never seen before avatars and it will be the biggest song that people have ever seen in terms of scale and mounting. When you have two of the biggest superstars of the country, you have to create a visual extravaganza like never before and the makers want to do justice to the pairing they have in Pathan. It will be a sensational shoot to say the least," the trade source signed off.

Well, this latest piece of news has definitely upped our excitement levels by several notches as we can't wait to watch this blockbuster pair sizzle on the big screen.