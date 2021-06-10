Pathan: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone And John Abraham To Resume Shooting On June 21

Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film Pathan has been delayed due to the pandemic. The filmmakers had to halt shoot after the second wave of COVID-19, but reportedly, are ready to get back on track. According to reports, Yash Raj Films has already begun production of other projects and are eager to wrap up the multi-starrer Pathan.

SRK reportedly has already wrapped up the film's first schedule as the filming began in 2020. As the Maharashtra government has allowed film shoots to resume after June 15, 2021, they are set to kick start the second schedule in full swing. A Bollywood Hungama report said that the shootings will resume with new SOPs from June 21 onwards. It added that apart from SRK and Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia is expected to join the cast from June 24 onwards.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone will reportedly be seen as RAW agents while Dimple Kapadia will be essaying the role of the head of the department. While John will be in the antagonist's role, Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan are expected to be seen in a cameo.

Earlier, a source had told Midday, "Some members of Pathan crew have received their jabs, the majority will be vaccinated over the next week. That way, the team will be ready to begin filming in a bio-bubble. The production house is treading carefully, given the impact of the second wave, and will film the portions entirely inside the Yash Raj studio in Andheri."

It was revealed that the film will also be shot in foreign countries like Finland and Russia, however, the reports are yet to be confirmed. The overseas schedules have been cancelled by many other filmmakers due to the health risks as well as protocols set by the countries.