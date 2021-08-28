Pathan: Shah Rukh Khan & Deepika Padukone To Shoot A ‘Grand’ Song In Spain

Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy shooting for his comeback Bollywood film Pathan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. While the film's plot details are under wraps, a recent report has revealed that the leading star along with the leading lady will soon be shooting a visually grand song in Spain.

Deepika reportedly will head to Spain soon, to shoot several crucial scenes for the film and will also be filming for the song. "The intent is to create a song that is visually so grand that it is an instant hit. All necessary permissions are being worked on for a smooth shooting experience in Spain," shared a source.

The source added that the makers will be taking special precautions to maintain the film's story under wraps. "No Bollywood film has ever shot song sequences in these places. Sid Anand will shoot a spectacle of a song in Spain and things are totally under wraps to control all possible leaks," the source said.

"Pathan is turning out to be an insanely awaited visual extravaganza that will set screens on fire. Sid Anand and Aditya Chopra want to redefine Indian cinema on the world map and every attempt is being made to achieve this goal," the source told a leading portal.

Directed by WAR famed filmmaker Siddharth Anand, Pathan reported is also expected to see Salman Khan as a cameo as his character from Tiger. Meanwhile, there are also reports about Hrithik Roshan's appearing as his WAR character but there has been no confirmation.

SRK also announced a collaboration with filmmaker Atlee for a thriller opposite South star Nayanthara. Shah Rukh reportedly also has Rajkumar Hirani's next in the pipeline.