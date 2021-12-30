Pathan: Shah Rukh Khan's Picture With Diganta Hazarika Goes Viral From The Sets Of The Movie

Shah Rukh Khan has bounced back to work post a tough time due to his son Aryan Khan's alleged drug case. His fans have been elated about the same as the actor has reportedly started resuming the shoot for his much-awaited movie Pathan. Now, much to the happiness of the superstar's fans, a BTS picture of his from the sets of Pathan has been going viral. The picture has Shah Rukh posing with Mohenjo Daro actor Diganta Hazarika.

Talking about the same, the picture that was shared by one of Shah Rukh Khan's fan clubs on Instagram has him striking a happy pose with Diganta Hazarika. The Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actor can be seen sporting a black winter full-sleeved attire. He has paired up the look with stylish glares and his hair gelled up neatly. Diganta looks like one of the co-stars of the megastar from the actioner flick. Take a look at the picture.

Meanwhile, a fan also commented on the post stating, "King is back." Meanwhile, apart from this, another picture of Shah Rukh Khan from the sets of Pathan was quick to go viral on social media a few days back. The picture had the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor's back to the camera. He could be seen in a full-sleeved black T-shirt with glasses on. Shah Rukh had his hair long similar to his leaked look from Pathan. An earlier ETimes report revealed that the actor reached the sets around 4:30 pm on December 22. While the actor is yet to return to his movie, he reportedly shot for an advertisement. Take a look at the picture that was also shared by the actor's fan club on Instagram.

Earlier this month, Shah Rukh Khan made his first digital appearance as well. The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actor was announced as an ambassador of an automobile company. Shah Rukh had been staying away from the public eye since his son's arrest but had been working out at home and is following a strict diet to get back in shape. The megastar is expected to start the new schedule of Pathan soon. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles.