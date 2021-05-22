Pathan, Tiger 3, Ram Setu: Bollywood Film Shoots To Resume Post June 15?

While Bollywood came to a standstill in 2020 with film and TV shoots being halted and cinema halls remaining shut due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the government eased the restrictions in January this year which allowed many big-budget films like Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan, Salman Khan's Tiger 3 and Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu to hit the shooting floors.

However, the country was soon hit by the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic which caused various state governments to announce another lockdown. This brought the shooting of multiple films on a standstill. Some filmmakers even had to cancel their overseas schedules owing to the health crisis.

Now if the latest buzz is to be believed, the industry insiders are optimistic that the Maharashtra state government will permit the film shoots to resume in June since the COVID-19 cases in the state especially in Mumbai has dropped down.

ALSO READ: Cyclone Tauktae Destroys Sets Of Salman Khan's Tiger 3 & Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi

A source close to the development told Pinkvilla, "The cases in Maharashtra, particularly Mumbai have gone down. Various film associations are in constant touch with State Government officials and if everything goes as planned, the next unlock provision will give a green signal to film shoots and the industry will be back on their feet from June 15," adding that over 50,000 of daily wage workers are out of job and struggling for their livelihood.

Bollywood is expected to slowly get back on its feet with COVID-19 cases going down. The report further stated that some directors have been working on the preparation in isolation from their respective home.

The source further added, "The film bodies have promised that all COVID-19 protocols will be followed. In-fact, multiple production houses and top names of the industry are also in talks with government to explore the possibility of getting the entire film industry vaccinated to curb the spread of COVID-19."

ALSO READ: Ram Setu: Akshay Kumar's Role Revealed; Actor To Kickstart Shooting In Ayodhya From This Day

Some of the movies which are expected to go on floors once the restrictions are lifted include Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's Pathan, Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 and Akshay Kumar's upcoming two films- Ram Setu and Raksha Bandhan.

While the shooting of Ram Setu and Raksha Bandhan is based in Mumbai, the team of Pathan and Tiger 3 are expected to fly abroad for their respective movies.

Besides these four big-ticket projects, films like Amitabh Bachchan-Rashmika Mandanna's Goodbye and John Abraham-Arjun Kapoor's Ek Villain Returns are also awaiting for a go ahead from the government to get back on the sets.

On the other hand, when it comes to the re-opening of cinema halls, it's still a wait and watch situation as they are expected to open in a phased manner.