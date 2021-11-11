Patralekhaa To Wear A Sabyasachi Saree On Her Wedding Day: Report

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are all set to tie the knot in a destination wedding in a few days. The couple has been hush-hush about the wedding, but a report has revealed that Patralekhaa has chosen her burial outfit from designer Sabyasachi.

Patralekhaa, reportedly always dreamt of wearing Sabyasachi on her wedding day. According to a friend of, her dream came true when the designer agreed to dress her up for the ceremony. The actress will be donning a beautiful saree with delicate embroidery work.

The source revealed that, "Patralekhaa will be wearing a gorgeous Sabyasachi saree for her shaadi. She has also picked up a lehenga and a silk dupatta from the designer. Apart from the pheras, there will also be other rituals, for which she has picked up a few options. Patralekhaa's brief to Sabya was elegant but minimalistic. She didn't want something that was very heavy to walk in and wanted to feel comfortable as well."

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa will be getting married on November 13, and will also be taking a short break before Rajkummar Rao has to join Anubhav Sinha's Bheed for the first schedule.

For the unversed, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have been dating since 2010. The latter saw the actor for the first time on screen in Love Sex Aur Dhoka and thought of him as a weird guy. Meanwhile, Rajkummar first saw her in an advertisement and wished that they would meet in real life. She revealed during an interview, "He told me later, that he had first seen me in an ad and thought, 'I'm going to marry her'. It was so ironic."

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao was last seen in Kriti Sanon-starrer Hum Do Hamara Do and will be seen in Badhaai Do, Hindi remake of the Malayalam film HIT and Netflix movie Monica O My Darling.