Pawan Singh Dhakad Shares His Fitness Mantra, Says Being Fit Means Living Healthy

We have always heard the word 'health' and 'fitness'. We use it ourselves when we say phrases like 'health is wealth' and 'fitness is the key'. What does the word health really mean? It implies the idea of 'being well'. We call a person healthy and fit when he/she function well physically as well as mentally. Good health and fitness is not something which one can achieve entirely on our own.

One such name who has made his fans go head over heels with his major fitness goals in Pawan Singh Dhakad. Exercising regularly undeniably makes you feel great, particularly, when you start seeing a difference in your body. And this is when suddenly all your life's happiness starts to revolve around your fitness regime believes Pawan. He further believes that Developing healthy habits in and out of the gym is the core secret to success. This leads to consistency, which inevitably will transform your body for the better. Developing these habits is much easier said than done, however.

According to Pawan physical fitness is to the human body a general state of health and well-being, and more specifically, the ability to perform aspects of sports or occupations. He says that being fit doesn't mean being a champion in a particular discipline, or having muscles that pop out from clothes, being fit means living healthy and accordingly being a happy person. Physical fitness is generally achieved through correct nutrition and regular training activity. The benefits of being fit are countless.

He is an inspiration for all who would like to persuade their career in the field of fitness. He is the one giving major fitness goals. He started working out and achieved fitness goals at a very tender age of 24 post practising for more than a decade.